Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($13.18) price objective on the stock.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.70) to GBX 890 ($11.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.29) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

Get Redrow alerts:

LON RDW opened at GBX 620.40 ($8.34) on Monday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 526.50 ($7.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 665.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 662.67.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.