Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock.

AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.31) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).

LON AV opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of £16.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 412.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405.34. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99).

In related news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,884.92). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

