Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

THNPF opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

