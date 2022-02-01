QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

