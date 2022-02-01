Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

