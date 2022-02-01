Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 544.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

