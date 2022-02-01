Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPH opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

