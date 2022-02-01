Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

