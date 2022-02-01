Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,908 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $47,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $114,538,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

