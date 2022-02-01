First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

