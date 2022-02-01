First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.
FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
