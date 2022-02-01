Cyxtera Technologies’ (CYXT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CYXT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.97 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,625,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.