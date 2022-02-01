Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Harmonic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

