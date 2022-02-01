German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

