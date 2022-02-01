Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.71 Million Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,972,486 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wipro were worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 867,945 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

