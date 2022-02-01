Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Envista were worth $51,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $152,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

