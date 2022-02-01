Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Mplx has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

