JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JRS opened at GBX 692 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 722.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 769.96. The company has a market cap of £280.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 590 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 894 ($12.02).

In related news, insider Ashley Dunster purchased 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($41,677.87).

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

