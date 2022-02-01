Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $53,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after buying an additional 530,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

BERY stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

