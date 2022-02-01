JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 753.20 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £447.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 753.01. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 790 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile
