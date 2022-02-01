JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 753.20 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £447.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 753.01. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 790 ($10.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.