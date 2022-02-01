Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 225.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $279.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

