Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $43,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $121.01 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

