Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

