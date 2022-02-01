Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 79.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several analysts have commented on RY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.