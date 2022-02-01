Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 60,092 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 125.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 94,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

