Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,826 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $44,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.64 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.