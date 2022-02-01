Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

NTR stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

