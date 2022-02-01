LBRY Credits (LBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $75,942.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $75,942.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.88 or 0.07183056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,401.75 or 0.99910718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

