Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $53.50

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

