Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 177

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.38).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

LON SRP opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 116.30 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

