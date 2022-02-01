Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 143 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $144.96 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

