Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.07 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after buying an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after buying an additional 510,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

