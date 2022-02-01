NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.83 ($4.53).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The stock has a market cap of £586.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.88.

In related news, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,600.16).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

