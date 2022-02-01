BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 168 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

TROW opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average of $202.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

