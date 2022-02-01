Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,876 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after buying an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,220 shares of company stock worth $1,347,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

