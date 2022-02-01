Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $54,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Liberty Global by 56.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

