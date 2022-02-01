Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.