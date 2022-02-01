Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

