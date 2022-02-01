iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

