Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

