Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.