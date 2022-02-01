Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,218 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 118.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IWD opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.66 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

