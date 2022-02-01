BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $536.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.23 and a 200 day moving average of $611.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.43.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

