BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NYSE:F opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

