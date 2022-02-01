Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,391 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,162,000 after purchasing an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

BEPC opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

