Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 553,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after purchasing an additional 501,619 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

