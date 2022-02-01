Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Five Star Bancorp worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

