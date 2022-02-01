First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

