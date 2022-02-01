Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Expands By 41.3%

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TIVC opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

