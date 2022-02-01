Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 172 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $310.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $263.59 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

