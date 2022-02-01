Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$14.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CSH.UN opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 776.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.33. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

